A sex offender will be released Thursday in Dunn County and will be living at a Wheeler residence, according the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamie L. Stephenson, 33, will live at N11311 570th St. on supervised release.
Stephenson was committed to the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for treatment under Wisconsin’s sexual predator law in June 2012 after a Dunn County trial, according to Dunn County News records, and a court approved a supervised release plan for Stephenson on Dec. 12.
The sheriff’s office stated in a notice Monday afternoon: “This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office belief that an informed public is a safer public.”
The office also deterred the public from threatening, intimidating or harassing Stephenson or other registered sex offenders.
Stephenson will be placed on intensive supervision, will be supervised using GPS and must register as a lifetime sex offender.
According to a criminal complaint, Stephenson sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and her 16-year-old sister at a home in Boyceville. When the girls reported the incidents to Boyceville authorities, they learned that Stephenson was a registered sex offender who was on probation, according to News records.
A criminal history revealed that Stephenson, who was residing in Beldenville at the time, had been convicted in Pierce County on two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault in addition to a second-degree sexual contact charge from Minnesota, and was on 25 years probation.
