SFB 'Funds for Food' drive to match donations to local food pantries

EAU CLAIRE – Throughout the month of November, SFB will be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations for local food pantries. The “Funds for Food” drive encourages the public to drop off items at an area SFB location. For every dollar donated, SFB also will donate a dollar to a local food pantry up to $2,000 in each of the five communities where SFB has an office. With this campaign, SFB has pledged to donate a total of up to $10,000.
According to Feed My People Food Bank, one in six children in west-central Wisconsin is food insecure, which means they don’t always know when or where they will have their next meal.
“We believe that no one should go hungry – especially children,” said Paul Rudersdorf, SFB president and CEO. “We know that this year has been a challenge in so many ways, and we wanted to do something during the month of Thanksgiving to help families in need.”
We hope the community will help us make this Funds for Food drive a success.”
Alleviating hunger has been a year-long initiative for the bank. In January, SFB kicked off the campaign of Helping to Feed Our Communities with employees volunteering at local food pantries and the bank supporting local organizations. In total, SFB has already donated more than $30,000 for initiatives to end hunger this year. The Funds for Food drive is part of this campaign.
The public is encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items or monetary donations at any of the following Security Financial Bank locations:
- SFB Bloomer, 1401 Main St. – Donations will be given to Bloomer/New Auburn Area Food Pantry.
- SFB Durand, 212 W. Prospect St. – Donations will be given to Pepin County Food Pantry.
- SFB Eau Claire, 4217 Southtowne Dr. – Donations will be given to St. Francis Food Pantry.
- SFB Ladysmith, 200 Miner Ave. W. – Donations will be given to Hope Lutheran Food Pantry.
- SF River Falls, 1561 Commerce Ct. – Donations will be given to River Falls Community Food Pantry.
For questions or more information, contact SFB at customerservice@sfbank.com or call 888-254-0615.
