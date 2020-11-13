SFB 'Funds for Food' drive to match donations to local food pantries

EAU CLAIRE – Throughout the month of November, SFB will be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations for local food pantries. The “Funds for Food” drive encourages the public to drop off items at an area SFB location. For every dollar donated, SFB also will donate a dollar to a local food pantry up to $2,000 in each of the five communities where SFB has an office. With this campaign, SFB has pledged to donate a total of up to $10,000.

According to Feed My People Food Bank, one in six children in west-central Wisconsin is food insecure, which means they don’t always know when or where they will have their next meal.

“We believe that no one should go hungry – especially children,” said Paul Rudersdorf, SFB president and CEO. “We know that this year has been a challenge in so many ways, and we wanted to do something during the month of Thanksgiving to help families in need.”

We hope the community will help us make this Funds for Food drive a success.”