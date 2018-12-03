The Dunn County News is soliciting Christmas memories to publish during the holidays.
Your reflection of 300 words or fewer can be on any subject relating to Christmas, New Year’s or the holiday spirit; it can be happy, sad or somewhere in between; past childhood memories in a hometown far away or comments on your Dunn County Christmas tradition.
Feel free to include a photo with your Christmas memories.
Send your reflections by Dec. 17 to Sarah Seifert, Dunn County News, P.O. Box 40, Menomonie, WI, 54751, or via email to editor@dunnconnect.com. Include a phone number and/or email address in case we need to reach you.
