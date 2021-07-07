Sharing STEM, building confidence and engaging youth

“That made it even more special for our group,” she said. “All of the UW-Stout staff were super welcoming. You could tell they were very passionate about what they were talking about. They were doing everything they could to make sure that we were having fun, and they succeeded.”

After meeting with students involved with WISH, Hopp, Puck and Finder presented to a neighborhood in Maple Grove, where Hopp lives, and did Casting in a Cul-de-Sac, sharing science with children and their parents. “It was mobile and accessible. It was just a cool experience,” Hopp said.

“The adults were just as excited as the kids. It was a positive way for people to engage with their community, share a new experience with each other and was very fulfilling for us. After such a long time apart, science outreach was a wonderful way to bring people together,” Hopp said.

Between the two activities, about 20 students ages five to 20 participated, Hopp said, noting parents and teachers also took part.

Puck said collaboration is key in STEM programs as well as having role models, mentors and peers. Hands-on experiences help engage and empower students, encouraging them to expand their learning.