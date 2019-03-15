Due to recent rainfall and melting snow, drivers should stay away from Dunn County roads covered in water, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office warned Friday.
There are too many areas with dangerous water cover to be posted with a sign, so don't assume all dangerous road spots will have signage, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Standing water can cause hydroplaning, even with standing water that appears shallow.
"Never cross roadways with running water. Turn around, it's not worth the risk," the office posted.
Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult; 12 inches of rushing water can carry a small car, while two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, according to the post.
The office also warned people against walking into flood water.
