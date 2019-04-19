The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is warning residents against a phone scam that tells people a warrant has been issued for their arrest for failure to show up for jury duty.
The sheriff's office has received notifications that several members of the public have received calls, according to a Facebook post from the office.
Another person said they received a call from a number matching the Sheriff's Office number, which directed the person to stay on the line until they drove to the courthouse.
"This is not our procedure," the office said on Facebook.
The Clerk of Court or Sheriff's Office is not making the calls, and they should be considered scams.
If a person fails to respond to court notices, they will be alerted by mail, or papers will be served in person by the Sheriff's Office, the office said on Facebook.
