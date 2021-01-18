Sheriffs call for calm across the state of Wisconsin

We will not tell you what to do, but be mindful that you may not know who you are standing next to during a protest. For that reason, you may want to stay home. Those persons may take actions that may put you in a difficult position. Law enforcement around our country is hopeful that no law enforcement action will be needed anywhere. We ask everyone to do their part to ensure that constitutional rights are protected, and it is done so in a peaceful and orderly way. Please don’t be the reason that your Sheriff needs to take action to maintain that peace and public order.