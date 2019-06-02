Shoe Sensation, a regional chain of family shoe stores, collected Socks For Troops company-wide, including at a store in Menomonie.
Each store collected socks for active duty military or local veterans in or around the community.
For the second year in a row, the local Menomonie store collected socks for the Dunn County Veteran Service.
Shoe Sensation thanked the Special Education Program at Menomonie High School.
The students helped by donating socks and helped sort all the socks being donated.
The store collected 619 pairs of socks during its charity drive.
Community members can donate socks throughout the year by stopping in at Shoe Sensation, 2421 Highway 25 N., Suite 6, Menomonie.
