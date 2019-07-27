The Mabel Tainter Theater presents “A Showcase of Musical Partners,” the eighth summer musical revue directed by creative partners Lucy Weidner and Seth Berrier.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Aug. 11. Tickets are $20. All performances are held at the historic Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St., Menomonie.
Some of the musical composers featured are Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Boublil & Schonberg, Kander & Ebb, Ashman & Mencken, and Adler & Bock, with songs from “Oklahoma,” “My Fair Lady,” “Les Miserables,” “Carousel,” “Fiddler On the Roof,” “Brigadoon” and “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum.”
You will see many familiar faces as well as some new folks on stage.
Purchase tickets online at mabeltainter.org, by calling 715-235-0001, or stop in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
