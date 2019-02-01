The Cat’s Pajamas Vocal Band, a national touring professional a cappella group, will be performing at Boyceville High School Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. as part of the group’s 12th annual Music in Schools Tour.
The tour brings choral clinics, school assemblies and evening shows to communities across the nation in an effort to raise money for school music programs.
To date, The Cat’s Pajamas have raised over $150,000 for music education.
Their goal is to inspire students, generate increased excitement and passion for music and encourage all youth and teens to get involved in the arts.
The group teaches and mentors students during the school day, focusing on singing techniques as well as sharing their personal journeys and testimonies about how they have turned their love for music into professional careers.
That night, The Cat’s Pajamas are slated to put on a show for the entire community. They will donate a portion of those profits directly to Boyceville’s music program.
The Cat’s Pajamas have received national acclaim on NBC’s hit show The Sing-off and on the PBS special Doo-Wop Generations. They also performed as a headlining act on the boardwalk of Atlantic City and as guest entertainers with Norwegian, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Lines.
The Cat’s Pajamas perform pop classics and hits from today, including songs from The Temptations and Queen. Also featured in the show are current hits from artists like Cardi B, Pitbull, Jason Mraz, Ed Sheeran and new medleys of Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars, all performed in The Cat’s funk-infused a cappella style.
To buy tickets, contact the BHS Office at 715-643-3647. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
