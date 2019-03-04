Two Barbershop Quartets from the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society were in the Chippewa Valley area on Thursday, Feb. 14 to deliver love messages to several sweethearts on Valentines Day.
Pictured are the Heartstrings Quartet and Jill Kralewski from the Mayo Clinic Health System, Wabasha.
The 4 X 4's and Heartstrings Quartets, were in five counties including Dunn, Wabasha, Pepin, Eau Claire and Buffalo on Valentines Day to deliver “Singing Valentines."
For more information on Singing Valentines or the upcoming Dunn County Barbershop Harmony Show, “Malt Shoppe Mania” on April 13, go to www.dcbarbershop.org or call (715) 944-9080.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.