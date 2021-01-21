Single-vehicle crash injures three

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 4:36 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a one-vehicle crash near 2098 9 ½ Avenue, Town of Prairie Lake.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, Dallas Ambulance, and three helicopters including Mayo Helicopter, LifeLink III, and North Memorial were dispatched to the scene.

Initial investigation shows a truck driven by Lisa Olson, 38 of Chippewa Falls, was traveling north on 20th Street when she failed to negotiate a corner at 9½ Avenue. The truck entered the ditch and struck a large tree.

Olson received severe but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Two other passengers in the truck also received severe but non-life-threatening injuries and were flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire and Regions in St. Paul.

Drugs are suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

