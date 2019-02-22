Six western Wisconsin lawmakers are expected to attend a Dunn County board meeting Monday.
Sen. Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset), Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire), Rep. Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond), Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) Rep. Romaine Quinn (R-Barron) and Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Eleva) have verbally confirmed their attendance, said county administrator Paul Miller.
The public meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Monday in the County Board Room of the Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie.
County supervisors will present six priorities during the meeting, laying out the county’s legislative agenda for 2019.
Supervisors will talk about the need for a third Dunn County judge and more assistant district attorneys, the need for increased child welfare funding, increasing the Medicaid reimbursement rate, the need for a change to the levy limit law, a local water quality initiative and the need to fund rural broadband development, Miller said.
Monday’s meeting is part of the county’s broader effort to communicate with lawmakers about local priorities, Miller said.
