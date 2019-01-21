Those interested in starting a small business - and existing small-business owners - can access small business training in two locations this spring.
The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire will offer the Entrepreneurial Training Program in Eau Claire and Rice Lake, according to UW-Eau Claire Integrated Marketing and Communications.
The 10-week course is designed to help people develop a solid business plan and learn how to build a thriving business.
Session 1 will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 29 - April 9, 6-8:45 p.m. in Room 202, Human Sciences and Services Building, UW-Eau Claire, 239 Water St., Eau Claire.
Session 2 will be held on Thursdays, Feb. 21 - April 18, 6-8:45 p.m. in Meggers Hall, UW-Eau Claire – Barron County, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake.
Through instruction, guest speakers and coaching, the course serves those who are considering starting a business, owners of existing businesses and those with successful companies they'd like to grow, according to UW-Eau Claire IMC.
For more information about the program, visit the Entrepreneurial Training Program website or contact the SBDC at 715-836-5902 or etp@uwec.edu.
No location in Dunn County?
