Snow ... fall
Mother Nature was certainly sending mixed messages on Sunday. Barely three weeks after the autumnal equinox, a light snow frosted the gold and russet tones of the changing foliage along the banks of the Wilson Creek slough at the bottom of Meadow Hill Drive in Menomonie.

 BARBARA LYON, The Dunn County News
Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

