Soil health documentary screening July 21
The Healthy Environment Action Team invites community members to join them Wednesday, July 21, for a free showing of the award-winning documentary "Kiss the Ground."

The 45-minute film makes the case for why soil health matters to each of us. The showing will be followed by a panel discussion highlighting ongoing efforts to promote soil health in west-central Wisconsin and opportunities for individuals to protect the land we live on.

The event will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Rassbach Heritage Museum, 1820 John Russell Road, Menomonie. HEAT is a part of the Health Dunn Right coalition. For more information, go to healthdunnright.org, check out the HEAT newsletter at www.subscribepage.com/heatnewsletter or visit the Health Dunn Right Facebook page. 

