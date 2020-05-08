Solid Waste and Recycling board wrestles with plans to support division's costs

The Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division management board will discuss at its next meeting a request for a $1 million referendum, the cancellation of the hazardous materials Clean Sweep event and new collection site hours as the division continues to navigate poor recycling markets.
The management board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. by teleconference. The public can view the meeting by visiting Dunn County’s Youtube page.
At its last meeting, the board agreed to a budget adjustment request to offset a 2020 budget deficit. The $330,000 adjustment would come from the county’s general fund should it be approved by the Planning, Resources and Development Committee on Tuesday, then the Executive Committee on Wednesday and finally the board of supervisor May 20.
The division is seeking a referendum to help pay for capital needs related to the Transfer Station and other equipment, Solid Waste and Recycling Division Director Morgan Gerk said. The transfer station is 30 years old and is falling apart with significant costs to maintain the facility, he said.
Gerk said the management board is supportive of the referendum but it would also have to be approved by the Planning, Resources and Development Committee and Executive Committee before making its way to the board of supervisors. Pending board approval, it would be placed on November’s ballot for county residents to decide.
Projected costs for the Clean Sweep event totaled $95,000, Gerk said, as another record participation was expected and costs for a new vendor increased. The one bid the county received from a vendor played a part in the 63 percent increase in expenses of holding the event compared to last year’s Clean Sweep.
“The cancellation of the Clean Sweep event is extremely unfortunate, but unavoidable given the current budget crisis the division is facing,” Gerk said.
Should the division’s budget adjustment be approved, collection site hours would also be changed beginning June 1. Public support has continued to ask for all sites throughout the county to be open. The new plan would feature Saturday-only service at all sites. The Transfer Station and Public Drop-off would continue under normal operating hours.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sites in Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland and Rock Falls have been closed. Gerk said for safety reasons individuals that staffed those sites made the decision to stop working and the division has had difficulty staffing these sites.
While everyone has been home, there has also been an abundance of spring cleaning and haulers have been unable to keep up in picking up each of the sites.
“We had no choice but to close the small satellite sites so we could consolidate our staffing to maintain certain services at our three larger sites — Boyceville, Colfax and Elk Mound — and the Transfer Station and Recycling Center in Menomonie,” Gerk said.
Should the division receive the funds from the general fund, it would need to be paid back in 2021.
The difference will need to be made up through per-capita costs of residents who participate in the program, Gerk said. Staffing so many collection sites throughout the county is a model that isn’t practiced anymore because of the costs, he said. Gerk has ideas on how to eliminate the deficit but it would mean the closing of some sites, which residents have voiced opposition against to county supervisors.
“All the feedback is they’re willing to step up to the plate to pay for it,” Gerk said keeping all sites open, “so we’ve incorporated that into the deficit this year to keep that Saturday-only model — all the sites open — and that’s what we’re going to have to pay back next year.”
Revenues have fallen off during the last five years because of decreasing markets for recyclables, while costs for staffing, disposal and hauling have risen. Gerk said it’s time to find alternatives to getting revenue and that’s through per-capita fees that have historically been undervalued. Collection site costs were subsidized by the sale of recycling and in today’s market that isn’t sustainable, he said.
“That model just doesn’t work anymore,” Gerk said. “We’ve got to pass on the true costs of our operations to our member municipalities and our customers.”
