Solid Waste and Recycling board wrestles with plans to support division's costs

Should the division receive the funds from the general fund, it would need to be paid back in 2021.

The difference will need to be made up through per-capita costs of residents who participate in the program, Gerk said. Staffing so many collection sites throughout the county is a model that isn’t practiced anymore because of the costs, he said. Gerk has ideas on how to eliminate the deficit but it would mean the closing of some sites, which residents have voiced opposition against to county supervisors.

“All the feedback is they’re willing to step up to the plate to pay for it,” Gerk said keeping all sites open, “so we’ve incorporated that into the deficit this year to keep that Saturday-only model — all the sites open — and that’s what we’re going to have to pay back next year.”

Revenues have fallen off during the last five years because of decreasing markets for recyclables, while costs for staffing, disposal and hauling have risen. Gerk said it’s time to find alternatives to getting revenue and that’s through per-capita fees that have historically been undervalued. Collection site costs were subsidized by the sale of recycling and in today’s market that isn’t sustainable, he said.

“That model just doesn’t work anymore,” Gerk said. “We’ve got to pass on the true costs of our operations to our member municipalities and our customers.”

