Fudge is a favorite Christmas sweet. It is hard to go to a holiday gathering and not sample some great fudge as well as Christmas cookies, candies and breads.
Chocolate is the dominant flavor among Christmas sweets. So this delicious fudge recipe has a wonderful tart lemon flavor that is a nice respite from chocolate and mint mélange on most Christmas sweet platters.
A friend emailed me this recipe and I gave it a try. One vital piece of equipment is a candy thermometer. Without one, the fudge will be a mess or lemon brittle. The original recipe can be found at https://www.thespruceeats.com/lemon-fudge-520885.
A Christmas goodie platter can never have too much fudge, so add some variety to the platter with this yummy fudge recipe.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 2 cups sugar
- 3/4 cup sour cream, full-fat
- 2 cups white chocolate chips or chopped white chocolate
- 7 ounces marshmallow cream
- 1 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
- 1 lemon, zested
- 1/4 teaspoon citric acid
- 4 drops yellow food coloring
Directions
- Prepare an 8x8-inch pan by lining it with aluminum foil and rubbing butter on the foil.
- Place the cubed butter in a four-quart saucepan on a heat diffuser over low heat and stir it occasionally until it is nearly melted. Add the sugar, sour cream and salt and raise the heat to medium. Stir until the sugar melts.
- Continue to cook the fudge, stirring frequently, until it comes to a boil. Insert a candy thermometer and cook the fudge, stirring frequently, until it reads 235 degrees Fahrenheit (113 C) on the candy thermometer. Use a sturdy spoon to stir the fudge as it will get very thick and dense as more ingredients are added.
- Once it reaches 235 degrees, remove the pan from the heat and add the white chocolate chips and the marshmallow cream. Stir constantly until they melt into the fudge. If necessary, return the fudge to the heat for brief periods to melt the chips.
- Add the lemon oil or extract, lemon zest, citric acid, if using, and a few drops of yellow food coloring. Stir well until everything is well-mixed. Carefully taste the fudge and adjust the flavor or color with more food coloring or lemon extract.
- Pour the fudge into the prepared pan and smooth it into an even layer. Allow it to set at room temperature for three to four hours, or in the refrigerator for one to two hours.
