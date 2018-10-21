Ya, the boss was grumpy all day. The customers were ornery, and the computer was slow. It was a bad day at work.
As you get to the grocery store to pick up something to slop together for supper, your spouse calls and says the kids are sick, and she must work late. Great.
You need chocolate and fast — good chocolate no less! This recipe is the solution. Super easy, fast, and can be made while you whip up that hot dish to feed the family.Ingredients
- 1 premade chocolate cookie pie crust
- 1 package chocolate mousse mix
- Milk
- 1 can Reddi Wip Cream
Directions
The pie crust can be pre-baked for 10 minutes per package instructions or the mousse can be added to the unbaked crust. It depends on how fast you need that chocolate fix.
Follow package instructions for making the mousse. Pour into pie crust and let sit for a few minutes while you feed the family. Cut yourself a piece of pie, add a large dollop of cream. The worse the day, the more cream — and enjoy.
