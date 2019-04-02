Green Eggs—No Ham is a versatile dish that can be served for breakfast, lunch or supper.
The peppers, leeks and avocado combine for a delicious and unique flavor.
The Green Eggs are great as is, or can be topped with some homemade salsa.
It’s a good meal for a busy day when there is not a lot of time to cook.
I usually fry up hash browns with the Green Eggs. This is also meets most of the criterion for the Whole 30 Challenge, Paleo and Keto diets.
Ingredients
¼ cup diced leeks
½ cup diced yellow or red peppers
1 cup sliced mushrooms
6 eggs, slightly mixed
1 ½ cups spinach leaves
10 cherry tomatoes
1/2 avocado, sliced
Olive oil
Directions
Put olive oil in cast iron skillet and heat. Add leeks, mushrooms, and peppers and sauté until mushrooms/veggies are dry and lightly browned, about 10-12 minutes.
Stir in spinach and tomatoes and cook until spinach is wilted down, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add eggs and stir until slightly set. Turn down heat while eggs finish cooking and are cooked to your likeness. I set a lid, slightly ajar, on the pan to speed up the final cooking.
Place avocado slices on top and allow to warm.
