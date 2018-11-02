When I tell people that I am making onion pie, they wrinkle up their noses and look at me like I am crazy. Their expressions say that they would never eat that pie.
Then I tell them that the recipe is an old German dish and what is in it, and they then get interested. This pie is not dessert, but part of the meal, and it could be the main dish in the meal.
Zweiblekuchen would be a great dish to include in an authentic German meal. I would make rinder rouladen or sauerbraten, and include red cabbage and black forest cake for dessert. That would be a fantastic meal.
German cooking is much more than brats and kraut. Zweibelkuchen is a relatively easy way to begin to learn to cook some authentic German dishes.
Ingredients
- Single pastry for a deep-dish pie
- 6 large onions, sliced
- 4 slices of bacon, diced
- 3 eggs
- 16 ounces of sour cream
- ½ tablespoon salt
- Nutmeg
Directions
Cook diced bacon until crispy in cast iron skillet and remove from pan. Drain all but about 2 tablespoons of bacon grease into a bowl.
Sauté onion in remaining bacon grease until it becomes translucent. The onions may need to be sautéed in batches. If so, add more bacon grease before starting each batch of onions.
While onions are sautéing, break eggs into a large bowl and beat slightly, then add salt, sour cream and flour to eggs. Mix with a whip until well blended.
Add onions and bacon to egg/sour cream mixture and stir well. Place pie crust in pie plate and blind bake for 6 to 8 minutes.
Place filling into pie crust and sprinkle nutmeg on the top of the filling. Bake at 425 degrees for one hour. When the pie is done, the top will be golden brown.
To blind bake a pie crust, place rolled-out dough in pie plate, crimp the edges, line crust with parchment paper, put a layer of dry beans on the parchment paper so they cover the bottom of the paper and bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
