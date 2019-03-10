Taco pie is a simple and hearty meal perfect for supper after one has spent too much time shoveling out the snow plow wash, so they can get into their driveway.
It’s also a nice blend of midwestern hot dishes and Mexican foods.
If you time it right, you can put the pie in the oven and get the snow blown out of the driveway before the pie is done.
Filling
1 lb. burger
1 onion, diced
1 green pepper, diced
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon dried cilantro
½ teaspoon diced garlic
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
Topping
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 1/5 cup corn meal
2 teaspoon baking powder
¼ cup oil
1 egg
¾ cup milk
1 4-oz. can green chilis
Brown burger, onion and green pepper in cast iron skillet. Add all spices as the other ingredients are browning.
When done, remove pan from heat and stir in tomatoes, but leave ingredients in pan.
Place dry topping ingredient in large bowl and mix.
Add liquid ingredients mix. Spread topping over meat mixture and place in 350 degrees and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until topping is done.
Spread 1/8 cup of grated cheese on top of corn bread and leave in over until cheese melts. Can be served with sour cream.
