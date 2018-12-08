Combining two of our wonderful native foods leads to some very fine dining. Wild rice and venison have very complimentary tastes, which makes this meatball dish super tasty.
Many people I know harvest both deer and wild rice, and recipes that combine both foods are a staple of their diet. A meal is also much more satisfying if the cook has harvested the main components of the meal.
Ingredients
Meatballs
2 tablespoons butter
2 onions, finely minced
4 slices of rye bread with caraway, torn into pieces
2 egg yolks
1 ½ cups cooked wild rice
1 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon all spice
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Salt and pepper to taste
1 pound ground venison or beef
1 pound ground pork
Sauce
4 tablespoons butter
½ cup flour
3 cups beef broth
2 teaspoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons dill
Directions
Meatballs
Sauté onions in butter until translucent. Place bread and egg yolks in a big bowl and mash together until bread is saturated with egg yolk. Add onions, wild rice, sour cream, allspice, nutmeg and meats to bowl and mix thoroughly. Hands or a potato masher work well for mixing. Form meatballs using a medium-size cookie scoop. Place on broiler pan and bake for 10 minutes. Place meatballs in slow cooker.
Sauce
Melt butter in saucepan, add flour and stir and cook until golden brown. Whisk in broth and stir and cook until thick. Stir in soy sauce and dill. Add sauce to slow cooker. Cook on low for four hours.
