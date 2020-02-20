2 sought after men beaten with baseball bat in Durand

Authorities are searching for two people who beat two others with a baseball bat in Durand.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is asking for the public's help in locating suspects Erick Tlatemohue Tepole, 28, and Chovis T. Choncoa, 30. The DOJ was unable to provide a photo of Choncoa.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday morning to a location where two people were injured after being struck with a baseball bat. The suspects fled before authorities arrived.

It is believe the suspects still have possession of the baseball bat.

The last information regarding their location was Tuesday, with the suspects possibly south of Menomonie. The suspects have family in Eau Claire and Barron counties, authorities said.

The two vehicles of interest are a gray Ford Fusion registered to Abdiel Feer Ruiz, an alias of Tepole, with a license plate of ABD-9664, and a red 2009 Dodge Ram 1500, registered to Fabian Flores Espinosa, with with a license plate of PM-7352. The truck has a cracked windshield and the tailgate is held up by a rope or bungee cord, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 608-685-4433.

