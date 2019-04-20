Brooke Kluck, a speech-language pathologist, recently joined the Rehabilitation Services Department at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Kluck earned a bachelor’s degree in communicative sciences and disorders from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She earned a master’s degree in speech-language pathology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
She is a member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Her professional interests include cognitive communication disorders across the lifespan and dysphagia.
“I chose Mayo Clinic Health System because of its reputation for excellent patient care and focus on continued professional growth for employees,” Kluck said.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and three children, along with hiking, reading and visiting family.
To schedule an appointment, call 715-233-7777.
