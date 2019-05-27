The Menomonie Fire Department is a combination department staffed by 27 full time and 20 paid on call members.
Each full time member is cross trained in Fire and EMS.
We provide the highest quality service protecting lives and property for the city of Menomonie, the University of Wisconsin-Stout and nine surrounding communities with a population of approximately 37,000 people.
We currently have 13 EMT-intermediate providers and 14 EMT-paramedic providers, 10 of whom have received training to the Critical Care Paramedic level.
Each member takes great pride in emergency preparedness and spends many hours training.
Our recent addition of the critical care services allows the Menomonie Fire Department to provide the highest level of out of hospital groundcare, often taking extremely ill or injured patients between local hospitals and regional intensive care units.
In addition, we carry a large variety of medications and equipment to handle any variety of emergency from cardiac arrests to vehicle accidents.
Every day at the Menomonie Fire Department up to nine full-time members are staffed 24/7 between two stations to provide prompt and professional emergency care.
Our 27 employees are split into three shifts. Each shift works for a 24 hour period and averages eight calls for assistance each day.
As a paramedic service we proudly work and intercept with the surrounding EMT and A-EMT ambulance services to provide fast prehospital ALS level care.
We also depend greatly on Dunn County Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to work with our surrounding services during large events.
We at Menomonie Fire Department are proud of what we do and surrounding services we work closely with.
If you have any questions feel free to stop by our station or give us a call.
