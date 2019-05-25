The trilliums are in bloom, and it’s time to join the Fresh Art Tour on the back roads of western Wisconsin.
The self-guided, free tour to 16 studios and galleries in the Chippewa River and Lake Pepin valleys has a 20-year history.
The Spring Fresh Art Tour is Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 7-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Enjoy the season’s roadside wildflowers and breathtaking views as you travel the famous Great River Road and the backroads of western Wisconsin.
Get behind the scenes, view (and maybe try) the artists’ processes and purchase from an artist you’ve met.
For artist information and a printable map, visit www.freshart.org.
Artists and galleries included in the spring Fresh Art Tour are:
- The Purple Turtle Artisan Collective, Stockholm
- Matt Sime
- CS King
- Rebecca Paquette, BNOX Jewelry Studio, Pepin
- Lori Braun
- Diane Millner, Stockholm Pottery, Pepin
- Art Gannett & Barbara Andersen, Little Plum Pottery, Pepin
- Richard Spiller, Spiller Studio, Urne
- Erik & Michele Vevang, Vevang MPLS, Arkansaw
- Cultural Cloth, Maiden Rock
- David Meixner, Backwaters Studio, Bay City
- Matt Palmer, Full Circle Studio, Bay City
- Gail Pommerening Studio, Plum City
- Kate Bauman
- Wendy Ike
- Kristi Schumacher
- Kaye Luetke, Flaming Fire Art Studio, Maiden Rock
- Carol Pruchnofski
- Kendra Gebbia, Pleasant Corner Schoolhouse, Stockholm
- Eric Holey at Jenny Lind Bakery, Stockholm
- Sarah Smith Prokosch & Dan Prokosch, Humble Moon Folkstead, Stockholm
- Gregory Chamberlin
- Mavis Kjarland
- Matt Anderson Studio Gallery, Stockholm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.