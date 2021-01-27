Spring rehearsals underway for the Stand in the Light Memory Choir

Fresh off global exposure thru Hopefest 360°, Stand in the Light Memory Choir (SITLMC) has begun rehearsals for their spring season! New singers and their caregivers are welcome to join SITLMC, as they meet via Zoom until COVID restrictions have been lifted.

The choir’s spring season will culminate in a virtual showcase event in late April.

“To continue its uplifting and important work, Stand in the Light Memory Choir needs your help now,” Cathy Reitz, founder and Music Director of SITLMC, says. “The transition to virtual has been accomplished but has also come at a cost.” To make a financial donation, visit www.standinthelightmemorychoir.org today and click on the donate button.

Stand in the Light Memory Choir of Eau Claire, continues its mission to use the power of singing to move people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves, make friends, laugh together and contribute to their community.

Where words sometimes fail, music has continued to speak in the middle of a pandemic.

For more information, contact Cathy Reitz at standinthelightchoir@gmail.com or 715-210-4165, visit www.standinthelightmemorychoir.org or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SITLchoir.

