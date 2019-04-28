People of all ages who enjoy traditional big band swing music for dancing and listening are invited to the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensembles’ annual dance, Spring Swing ’19, in the high school commons on Saturday, May 11.
Spring Swing features the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble I, directed by Jake Karkula.
Also performing will be Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble I, the Middle School’s 7th and 8th grade jazz bands and the Menomonie High School Alumni Jazz Ensemble, about two dozen former students who played in the jazz ensembles over the past dozen years.
The music will include such classic big band swing tunes as Benny Goodman’s version of “Sing Sing Sing,” Glen Miller’s version of “In the Mood,” Artie Shaw’s version of “Begin the Beguine” and Woody Herman’s version of “Woodchopper’s Ball,” as well as The Beetles’ “Hey, Jude” and other classic swing tunes.
“I’m sure there will be a polka or two,” Karkula said. “The evening will conclude with a Big Band Battle between Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble I and the Alumni Jazz Ensemble.”
Spring Swing includes free dance lessons provided by professional dance instructors Dave and Karen Goggin at 7 p.m. and a swing dance contest during the dancing.
Available throughout the evening are a variety of desserts and beverages, including Culver’s frozen custard, layer cakes, desserts with fruit and whipped toppings and a fruit bowl for those who prefer seasonal fruit.
Beverages include fruity punches like Frisky Cat and Ready Riff, coffee and water.
A silent auction featuring gift cards and items donated by area businesses and individuals is also running throughout evening.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the swing dance lessons at 7 p.m. and dancing beginning at 8 p.m.
Spring Swing ’19 is the major fundraiser for the Menomonie High School band program and the Menomonie Band Boosters.
Tickets, available at the door, cost $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults.
Reserved tables for eight can also be purchased in advance by contacting Menomonie High School band director Karkula.
For more information, call Karkula at 715-232-2609, ext. 40117 or visit www.menomoniebandboosters.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.