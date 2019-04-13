The St. Croix Valley Genealogical Society will celebrate its 40th anniversary April 18, and invites the public to join for a special meeting in River Falls on creating a family tree.
You are invited to join SCVGS as they celebrate their 40th anniversary in the main floor meeting room of the River Falls Public Library at 7 p.m. Kim Ashford will present “FamilySearch FamilyTree — How to share photos, stories, documents, and audio in a place where it can be shared for generations.” The public is welcome.
The society was founded April 19, 1979, as a chapter of the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society. Fifty-two people interested in family history and genealogical research gathered together from communities in Pierce, St. Croix, and Polk counties, Wisconsin, to organize the society.
SCVGS holds meetings the third Thursday of each month September through May. Summers have been spent walking cemeteries, transcribing gravestones, and taking photographs to post on Find a Grave.
A research trip to Madison and the Wisconsin Historical Society is planned each summer, and many members make an annual trip to Salt Lake City to research at the Family History Library. Several SCVGS members have been researching their families for over 40 years, with interests in German, Norwegian, Swedish, Irish, French-Canadian, Danish, English/Welsh/Scottish, and probably others.
Contact Darcy at 715-307-5149 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.