Representatives for Rep. Ron Kind will hold open office hours in all 18 counties within Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District next week.
Staff will be available at the Colfax Village Library, 613 Main Street, from 1-2 p.m on Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Rep. Kind’s office can assist those having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other federal agencies.
Representatives from his Eau Claire office are also available to meet by scheduled appointment. More information can also be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.