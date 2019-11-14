{{featured_button_text}}

Representatives for Rep. Ron Kind will hold open office hours in all 18 counties within Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District next week.

Staff will be available at the Colfax Village Library, 613 Main Street, from 1-2 p.m on Monday.

Rep. Kind’s office can assist those having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service, and a number of other federal agencies.

Representatives from his Eau Claire office are also available to meet by scheduled appointment. More information can also be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.

