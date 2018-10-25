Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, will hold a listening session with Wisconsin Secretary of Tourism Stephanie Klett and Deputy Secretary Sarah Klavas on Tuesday, Oct. 30 in Menomonie.
Bring your bicycle and helmet for a nice, leisurely, 2.7 mile ride on the Red Cedar State Trail, located on Highway 29 on the outskirt of Menomonie's west side.
The vice president of Wisconsin-based company Trek will be joining the session, bringing extra bikes and helmets for attendees.
The group will meet at the Red Cedar State Trail Visitor’s Center (824 Hudson Rd., Menomonie) 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and beginning the ride at 10 a.m.
Bikers will stop along the ride to take in the views and hear about the trail and Wisconsin tourism. The tour will end at the parking area at Irvington Bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.