The 27th annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive, put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers with the help of U.S. Postal Service employees and volunteers, will be held Saturday, May 11 throughout western Wisconsin.
Customers can leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 11 before their letter carrier arrives, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service.
In the days leading up to the food drive, letter carriers will be delivering special bags along with your mail that may be used to make donations.
Food collected during Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.
Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. Last year’s drive resulted in carriers collecting 71.6 million pounds of food from local communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Since the drive began in 1993, total donations have surpassed 1.6 billion pounds of food. The food drive has become the nation’s largest one-day campaign to collect food for distribution to needy families.
While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed.
Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.
Food drive tips
Most-wanted foods include:
- Canned meats (tuna, chicken and salmon)
- Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese)
- Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto and lentils)
- Pasta and rice cereal
- Canned fruits
- 100% fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed)
- Canned vegetables
- Cooking oil
- Boxed cooking mixes (pancake and breads)
What not to give:
- Rusty or unlabeled cans
- Glass containers
- Perishable items
- Homemade items
- No expired items
- Noncommercial canned or packaged items
- Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda
- Open or used items
For more information, visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.