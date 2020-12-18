Stand in the Light joines Hopefest 360° on New Year's Eve

Stand in the Light joines Hopefest

The Choir will also close out 2020 with a Facebook Live Event at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27. We invite the public to join us for this inspiring event as we celebrate and showcase our first semester as a virtual memory choir. Hopefest 360° will be broadcast around the world for free via YouTube, non-stop on New Year’s Eve and day. Over two dozen recording artists, plus hundreds of voices from around the globe, including Stand in the Light Memory Choir, will lift you up with their messages and their music. During 2020, the world has been disrupted in an unprecedented way. The global pandemic and its cascading effects have led us to unprecedented challenges, both socially and economically. Join SITLMC to welcome in the New Year as the clock strikes midnight around the world. Enjoy this virtual Event on demand whenever you want from wherever you are. Go to Hopefest 360° website https://www.bizcatalyst360.com/hopefest-360 to reserve your access today.