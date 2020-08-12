Start food preservation season off right

Place warm water in canner as directed in the users’ manual, seal the canner lid in place, and place the canner over high heat to vent. Allow the canner to vent for 10 minutes, then seal the vent port with a counterweight (dial gauge canner) or the weighted gauge, and allow the canner to pressurize.

Once the canner is holding the pressure properly, turn off the heat and allow the canner to de-pressurize on it’s own.

Follow manufacturer’s directions for pre-treating lids- While Ball-branded lids no longer require preheating, other manufacturers may still require this step. For more information on successful jar sealing, go to Extension Dunn County Facebook page.

To avoid risk of food poisoning, follow research-tested recipes from Extension: https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu/collections/food-preservation-and-safety (You can purchase the pamphlets or click on any of the publications to view and print).

Add Acid to Tomatoes When Canning: Here’s Why!

Tomatoes are the most widely home-canned product. One of the biggest changes in home canning occurred in 1994 with the new recommendation to add acid to home-canned tomato products.