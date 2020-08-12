Start food preservation season off right

Garden harvest is bountiful right now and many are wondering how to preserve their produce. Dunn County Extension has the resources to make sure your home-canned products are safe.
Make sure your canner is working properly. While a boiling water canner or steam canner is used for canning acid foods like peaches or pears, a pressure canner must be used to safely process low-acid vegetables like peas, beans, and meat
Today’s pressure canners are light-weight units that may have a dial gauge or a weighted gauge for indicating and regulating pressure.
Dial gauge canners usually have a counterweight or pressure regulator for sealing off the open vent pipe to pressurize the canner. This weight should not be confused with a weighted gauge and is not designed to jiggle or rock during the canning process. The dial gauge should be tested annually. Testing of Presto brand dial gauges is a free service provided by Dunn County Extension office. Only the lid is needed for this testing.
Weighted gauge canners are usually designed to “jiggle” several times a minute or to keep rocking gently when they are maintaining the correct pressure. Read the manufacturer’s directions to know how each canner should operate.
Getting started.
- When removing your canner from storage, start by washing in warm soapy water, rinse and dry.
- If you have a dial gauge canner, do not immerse the dial in water.
- Inspect the gasket, it should be flexible, not hard or cracked. Never store the gasket in the lid. Wash, air dry, and store in the base of the canner.
- Inspect the vent port, making sure that it is free of debris and will allow air and steam to flow freely.
- Avoid stress later with a trial run to check the operation of your canner by first canning water!
- A pressure cooker is not the same as a pressure canner! Pressure cookers rapidly cook foods but may not maintain adequate pressure for home canning. They also heat and cool too quickly for recommended processing.
Place warm water in canner as directed in the users’ manual, seal the canner lid in place, and place the canner over high heat to vent. Allow the canner to vent for 10 minutes, then seal the vent port with a counterweight (dial gauge canner) or the weighted gauge, and allow the canner to pressurize.
Once the canner is holding the pressure properly, turn off the heat and allow the canner to de-pressurize on it’s own.
Follow manufacturer’s directions for pre-treating lids- While Ball-branded lids no longer require preheating, other manufacturers may still require this step. For more information on successful jar sealing, go to Extension Dunn County Facebook page.
To avoid risk of food poisoning, follow research-tested recipes from Extension: https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu/collections/food-preservation-and-safety (You can purchase the pamphlets or click on any of the publications to view and print).
Add Acid to Tomatoes When Canning: Here’s Why!
Tomatoes are the most widely home-canned product. One of the biggest changes in home canning occurred in 1994 with the new recommendation to add acid to home-canned tomato products.
The amount of acid in a food is recorded as the pH value. Foods with a pH value of 1 to 4.6, like strawberries and apples, are considered ‘high acid’ and Clostridium botulinum will not grow and produce a deadly toxin. Processing of these foods can be done with a boiling water canner. Foods with a pH value between 4.6 and 7.0, like meats and vegetables, are considered ‘low acid’ foods. Clostridium botulinum is able to grow and produce toxin unless the food is heated to high temperatures in a pressure canner. Tomatoes are right in the middle.
Tomatoes for many years were considered to be in the high acid category. However, tomatoes are fruits and, as such, the amount of acid in tomatoes varies dramatically over the growing season. Acid content in tomatoes is highest in unripe (green) fruit and reaches the lowest point as the fruit reaches maturity. The amount of acid also varies based on the climate (the amount of heat/sun/rain), the soil, the variety, and other factors. Researchers now know that tomatoes are not consistently high in acid. Acid can be added directly to the jars before filling with product, or after the jars are filled and before the lid is applied.
- Quart jars– 2 Tablespoons bottled lemon juice or ½ teaspoon citric acid
- Pint jars – 1 Tablespoon bottled lemon juice or ¼ teaspoon citric acid
Citric acid is commonly available in the canning supply section of retail stores or from companies such as Ball®* or Kitchen Krafts.
Check out these resources to find answers to all your canning questions:
Safe & Healthy Food for your Family https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/safefood/
National Center for Home Food Preservation https://nchfp.uga.edu
Dunn County Extension, https://dunn.extension.wisc.edu/ 715-232-1636
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!