Wisconsin Attorney General candidates Brad Schimel and Josh Kaul will debate for the first timeand discuss issues central to their campaigns in a debate that will be broadcast live statewide 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 on Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) and Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) as well as streamed online at wpt.org, wpr.org and WisconsinVote.org.
The debate will occur less than one month before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6 that will decide whether Schimel, the Republican incumbent, or Kaul, a Democrat and former federal prosecutor, will win a four-year term as Wisconsin Attorney General.
WPT's Frederica Freyberg and WPR’s Shawn Johnson will moderate the debate, with additional questions coming from audience submissions online. Persons wishing to submit questions may do so on wpt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.