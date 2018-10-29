Wisconsin residents disconnected from utilities should contact their local utility to reconnect service before the winter heating moratorium, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin urges.
During the moratorium, Nov. 1 to April 15, Wisconsin law prevents utilities from disconnecting customers behind on paying their bills.
While Wisconsin law prohibits that disconnection, consumers who are currently disconnected must make arrangements to pay outstanding bills in order to restore service.
Wisconsin law also requires utilities to attempt to contact consumers currently disconnected in an effort to get customers reconnected, but utilities are not required to reconnect service until payment arrangements have been made.
Consumers without utility service are encouraged to contact their utility to establish a payment plan before the onset of cold winter temperatures. Contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin is listed below:
Alliant Energy 1-800-255-4268
- Madison Gas & Electric 1-800-245-1125
- Superior Water, Light & Power 1-800-227-7957
- We Energies 1-800-842-4565
- Wisconsin Public Service Corporation 1-800-450-7260
- Xcel Energy 1-800-895-4999
If consumers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they may contact the PSC by calling 608-266 -2001 or 1-800-225-7729, or by visiting https://psc.wi.gov/Pages/ForConsumers/LogAComplaint.aspx.
Energy assistance for income-eligible households with a gross household income at or below 60 percent of the median gross household income in Wisconsin is available through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.
WHEAP is part of the the state’s Home Energy Plus program, which gives assistance with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation service and weatherization for low-income households.
For more information about applying for energy assistance, call the Home Energy Plus hotline at 1-866-432-8947, or visit the following websites:
- Income level guidelines: http://homeenergyplus.wi.gov/category.asp?linkcatid=239&linkid=118&locid=25
- Energy assistance locations: http://homeenergyplus.wi.gov/section.asp?linkid=119&locid=25
