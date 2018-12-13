Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that began Friday and continues through New Year’s Day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Federal funds are contributing to the push.
Wisconsin alcohol-related crashes ended in 169 deaths and over 3,000 injuries in 2017, according to the DOT. The year yielded over 24,200 operating while intoxicated convictions in the state.
Not only alcohol, but drugs are also a concern when it comes to drinking while intoxicated, according to the DOT.
The DOT is urging drivers to use seatbelts, watch their speed and be alert while driving.
If drivers suspect others on the road are driving while impaired, they should call 911 and be prepared to give details about the driver, vehicle and location.
When attending celebrations, have a designated driver and do not let others drive while intoxicated, the DOT urged.
The “Drive Sober” mobile app, which can be downloaded free from the WisDOT website, includes a “find a ride” feature to help find alternatives to driving.
To see if nearby taverns and restaurants have safe ride home programs, visit www.tlw.org/ and click on “Safe Ride.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.