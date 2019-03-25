The Wisconsin Department of Revenue reminds residents that free tax help is available to individuals with low to moderate income, seniors, members of the military and people with disabilities.
Two Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites are in Eau Claire: One is at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire-Royal Credit Union, 1049 W Clairemont Ave., and the other is at Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W Clairemont Ave.
To find free tax assistance sites in the area, call the DOR at 608.266.2486, dial 2-1-1 to reach the United Way or visit DOR's website: www.revenue.wi.gov and search the word VITA.
Bring the following with you to these volunteer sites:
- Photo IDs for you and your spouse. Your spouse must come with you if you are married and filing jointly.
- Legal names and social security cards for all taxpayers and dependents on your return
- Copy of last year's tax return, if available
- All documents about the income you received during the year:
- Wage statements -W-2's
- Pension and social security statements –Form(s) 1099R's , 1099s SSA
- Interest and dividend statements –Form(s) 1099INT, 1099DIV
- Mortgage interest statement –Form(s) 1098
- Tuition payments statements –Form(s) 1098T
- ACA Marketplace statement-Form(s) 1095A
- Charitable donations
- Your bank account numbers if you want your refund deposited directly into your account (these numbers can be found on a deposit slip).
