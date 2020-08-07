State offers more aid to farmers hit by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON – With $8.4 million still available to support Wisconsin agricultural producers, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reminds farmers who have been impacted by COVID-19 that the Wisconsin Farm Support Program will reopen for applications from August 10-August 24.

Producers of any commodity are eligible to apply if:

They had gross income from farming between $10,000-$5 million in 2019, and

They did not already receive a payment in the first round of the program.

Producers should be aware that gross income does not mean profit, and is not limited only to sales. “Income” is broadly defined to include a variety of types of income, such as rental payments from the Conservation Reserve Program or payments from federal insurance programs, among other types of income.

Payments are expected to be issued by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in mid-September. The specific amount producers will receive will be determined once the application period closes.

An extensive list of common questions is available online at revenue.wi.gov. The application will go live on August 10th at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/farm.