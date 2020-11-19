State Patrol reminds drivers: Prepare now for winter

Despite our recent weather reprieve, Wisconsinites know that winter is coming. Weather is one of the key factors why traffic crashes tend to peak in Wisconsin during the winter months. Last year, there were 26,774 crashes on snow/ice-covered roads in Wisconsin resulting in injuries to 5,646 people and 56 fatalities. The Wisconsin State Patrols November Law of the Month highlights steps drivers should take to prepare themselves and their vehicles to safely navigate the winter driving season.

Winter Weather Driving Reminder

A primary factor behind many crashes and slide-offs is drivers who are going too fast for conditions, Wisconsin State Patrol Lieutenant Les Mlsna of the Northwest Region, Eau Claire Post said. Stay off roads if possible during severe winter storms. If you must travel, be sure to remove all frost, ice or snow from vehicle windows, buckle up, watch your speed and allow plenty of following distance.

Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. When weather or traffic volumes make driving more challenging, drivers are required to reduce their speed in order to maintain safe control of their vehicles. Things to keep in mind when roads become slippery: