Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that at Drug Take Back Day, held on April 27, Wisconsin had a preliminary collection of 58,408 pounds.
“Thousands of Wisconsinites turned out to dispose of unused and unwanted medications. Thank you for helping us fight the opioid epidemic,” Kaul said in a news release Thursday.
Law enforcement agencies, including several in Dunn County, hosted more than 190 Drug Take Back events and collected disposed drugs from 462 permanent drug disposal boxes.
All of these drug disposal boxes are accessible year-round.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain.
Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.
