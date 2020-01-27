Legislation to increase internet access in Wisconsin has been introduced.
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, introduced the "Better Broadband" bill package to improve broadband expansion throughout Wisconsin.
The bills will look to correct inaccurate service maps, invest $100 million for broadband expansion grants, make improvements to the Public Service Commission's program, helps municipalities create broadband networks and protect consumers sold services that don't meet advertised speeds.
"Wisconsin is woefully behind other states for expanding broadband service," Smith said. "At almost every event I attend, the constituents I talk to feel shortchanged by companies promising internet service and failing to provide broadband speeds. We must improve our program and invest if rural communities are going to join the digital age."
Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, joined Smith in introducing the Fiber to Farms bill.
The bill will create incentives for internet providers to expand fiber optic lines to farms across rural Wisconsin. The Public Service Commission would prioritize providing grant funding to projects that will expand internet access to farms.
According to the Federal Communication Commission, nearly 500,000 rural Wisconsin residents lack broadband access.
"Without reliable internet access, our small family farmers don’t have access to the latest agricultural technology or marketing and outreach opportunities that can support their farm’s viability,"Schachtner said.
Also within the broadband expansion package is the Map Accuracy and Investment bill, which would allow grand funds to be used for reimbursing electric providers for surveying customers about broadband service, require service providers to disclose to the Public Service Commission which properties have service and the minimum average speed. The bill would also increase the funds for expansion grants to $100 million annually.
The Truth in Advertising bill would allow service providers to only advertise service as "broadband" if they meet minimum download speeds of 25 megabits per second and three megabits per second of upload speed. The legislation would also penalize companies for violating broadband service consumer protections and adopt a consumer label. Similar to packed foods, this would allow easy comparison between service providers.
The Dig-Once and Mandatory Connection bill would allow municipalities to require installation of empty conduit lines for future fiber optic cable expansion and require companies that install cable in the right of way to provide public service to consumers along the way.
Sen. Smith also introduced the Municipal-Owned Broadband Network and Staffing Grants bill and the Broadband Expansion Grant Program Integrity bill, which would place requirements on grant recipients.
