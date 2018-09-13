2 PIX
Stepping Stones is holding its second annual 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 29 on the Red Cedar Trail. Start time is 10 a.m. with day of the event registration opening at 9 a.m. A chili and cornbread feed will follow for all participants at the Riverside Shelter near the trail.
“The 5K was started as a replacement for the CROP Walk,” said Katherine Dutton, Stepping Stones executive director. “Julie McNaughton, longtime community organizer, has retired from the CROP Walk, and we didn’t want to let such a great tradition fall by the wayside. We hope the many churches and individuals who participated in CROP Walks will find the Step Up to Hunger 5K a compelling alternative because we still want to be a Community Responding to Overcome Poverty.”
The 5K is open to everyone and is family friendly. Walkers/runners who register in advance can get a pledge form similar to that used for CROP Walks.
“Getting family and friends to sponsor you is a great way to widen the circle of people ‘stepping up’,” said Dutton. “It’s encouraged but not required. We just hope for lots of happy runners and walkers. Last year it was pouring rain (so this year it will be beautiful, right?), but everyone who registered came — and the chili sure tasted good afterwards!”
Online registration is available at www.steppingstonesdc.org along with a pledge link to share via social media or a pledge form to print. Or register by calling Stepping Stones at 715-235-2920. Advance registration is greatly appreciated to help with food planning.
T-shirts and swag bags will be given to the first 100 registrants. There will be unofficial timing and medals to the first three adult and youth walkers and runners to complete the 5K and prizes to the top three pledge collectors.
Registration is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6-18, children 5 and under are free.
One in nine people in western Wisconsin are food insecure and one in five children, according to Feed My People Food Bank. The Stepping Stones Food Pantry serves an average of more than 50 families per day, six days a week and distributes approximately 400 Project SAM (Share A Meal) weekend kids’ meal bags through local schools to children at risk of hunger.
