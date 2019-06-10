The Boyceville School District and Stepping Stones of Dunn County were two local groups that received grants from Mayo Clinic Health System.
Mayo awarded the Boyceville School District $20,000 for a coaching trauma-informed resilience program to reduce stress in schools.
The program is focused on addressing the development of stress resilience by incorporating mindfulness and self-regulation activities in the school, according to a Mayo news release: "Funding will build the capacity of internal coaches and teachers, and help them expand collaboration with Mondovi schools.
Stepping Stones of Dunn County was awarded a $10,000 grant for its pop-up pantries.
The program offers pop-up food distribution pantries in rural areas providing easier access to nutritious food for low-income residents, according to the news release.
Nonprofits and groups based in Rice Lake, Bloomer/New Auburn, Eau Claire and the greater Chippewa Valley also received Mayo grants for 2019.
The health system awarded $155,000 in total grants. Over the past five years, Mayo has awarded nearly $1 million in grants to nonprofits in northwest Wisconsin aimed at improving community health.
“Core to our mission as a nonprofit health care provider is reinvesting into the health of our communities,” says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin.
New or existing programs in Dunn, Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties were invited to apply.
The 2020 grant application process will open in January.
