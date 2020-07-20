Stepping Stones garden tour is a go -- online

On the outskirts of Menomonie, Karen and Joel Levandoski’s house in the woods is surrounded by hostas, lilies, ferns and other shade-loving plants. With Karen in charge of the gardens and Joel of the lawn and trees, the couple has a well-established routine to keep the woods from encroaching and the deer and rabbits from lunching on fruits of their labors.

“We moved 12 years ago to this house with no yard or driveway,” Joel recalls. “Karen moved many of the plants from the previous yard and randomly planted around the area designated for lawn. That means the gardens define the yard.”

Benches, ornaments, ponds, relaxing spots to sit and remnants of an old farm can be seen throughout Chuck and Kathy Weber’s four-acres of gardens. What were originally fields and pasture for calves has been transformed into a home for hundreds of perennials like hostas, daylilies and iris enhanced with colorful annuals.

“Our original thought was that a garden of perennials would be less work,” Chuck said, noting that the loss of old trees and the robust growth of their replacements ensures that the gardens are ever changing. “The large perennial gardens keep this former dairy farmer busy!”