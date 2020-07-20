Stepping Stones garden tour is a go -- online

For 18 years, thousands of visitors have delighted in glorious sights, scents and sounds as they strolled through an array of local gardens featured in Stepping Stones’ Garden Tour.
For nearly a year, an impressive line-up of hosts for the 2020 tour have been readying their special outdoor paradises for what was supposed to be the big day on June 27.
And then COVID-19 appeared on the landscape. With stay-at-home orders in place, upcoming events – including crucial fundraisers – were canceled.
Even though some places are re-opening, large gatherings continue to be prohibited. Social distancing and wearing face masks are still recommended to preserve everybody’s health.
Rather than cancel the 19th annual Garden Tour, however, Stepping Stones is offering a virtual tour of five splendid gardens. Filming (including drone footage) began at the end of June and includes interviews with each of the hosts as they share their stories and love of gardening with viewers to enjoy from the comfort of their own home, garden or wherever Wi-Fi is available. And it’s free.
The 2020 tour is set to debut online on Saturday, July 25, on YouTube, Facebook and Stepping Stones’ website (www.steppingstonesdc.org). No tickets will be sold, but a donation to Stepping Stones – as viewers are able – will be appreciated.
Although this year’s tour won’t include a silent auction or plant sale, Executive Director Katherine Dutton said, “We all need beauty in our lives, now more than ever, so we hope you’ll plan to join us!”
About the gardens
Organized Chaos: That’s what Jeanne Kussrow-Larson and her husband Harlyn Larson dubbed their garden nestled in the Knapp Hills when they started planting it in 1994. Greek philosopher Diogenes stands outside his bungalow, reading a book, while Ricky the Raccoon waves from the porch of his log cabin overlooking the charms of a cottage garden.
“Creating this garden has been a labor of love – and is always a work in progress,” Jeanne says.
Design by Chickens: Next door, the Larsons' daughter Amy and her husband Don Gjestin’s gardens overlook spectacular views of the surrounding hills. A haven for guests to enjoy the bounty and beauty of nature, many of the plants are from relatives, friends and places of great meaning to Amy. She even has a side garden where she tests the behavior of new plants before incorporating them into the main garden.
As for the bird reference? Amy’s tending of the gardens is dependent on whether the birds have vacated nests in the area. In fact, bluebirds have returned for three successive years. And from the deck of the Gjestin’s home, she pointed out where a bear often lumbers into view, while a doe and fawn can be seen in the field and clouds dance on the meadow.
On the outskirts of Menomonie, Karen and Joel Levandoski’s house in the woods is surrounded by hostas, lilies, ferns and other shade-loving plants. With Karen in charge of the gardens and Joel of the lawn and trees, the couple has a well-established routine to keep the woods from encroaching and the deer and rabbits from lunching on fruits of their labors.
“We moved 12 years ago to this house with no yard or driveway,” Joel recalls. “Karen moved many of the plants from the previous yard and randomly planted around the area designated for lawn. That means the gardens define the yard.”
Benches, ornaments, ponds, relaxing spots to sit and remnants of an old farm can be seen throughout Chuck and Kathy Weber’s four-acres of gardens. What were originally fields and pasture for calves has been transformed into a home for hundreds of perennials like hostas, daylilies and iris enhanced with colorful annuals.
“Our original thought was that a garden of perennials would be less work,” Chuck said, noting that the loss of old trees and the robust growth of their replacements ensures that the gardens are ever changing. “The large perennial gardens keep this former dairy farmer busy!”
Located in the rolling hills three miles north of Menomonie, Cottage Winery and Vineyard was created by the father-daughter team Tom and Teresa Jorgensen in 2012. Tour visitors will appreciate the unique charm of the Old-World architecture and gardens of the winery and outdoor wedding venue . Tom passed away in 2017, but Teresa with help from her mother, Arlet, carry on the legacy of beauty and hospitality.
Here’s how Teresa describes what to expect: “Stone walls and cascading waterfalls surrounded by fragrant peonies, iris, wild daisies and lush greenery. Perhaps to meander through rock gardens and arched pathways covered with grape vines, Queen Anne’s Lace and a variety of hostas. Enjoy.”
Don’t miss this opportunity to view these local wonders and listen to this year’s gardeners recount their unique tales of what goes into creating a special world outside their own back doors.
Barbara Lyon is the development and communications specialist at Stepping Stones of Dunn County. She can be reached at development@steppingstonesdc.org or 715-235-2920. (Former Stepping Stones’ staffer and volunteer Garden Tour filmographer Cyndi Greening contributed to this story.)
