Stepping Stones of Dunn County and Feed My People Food Bank have added two new locations to provide an additional twice-monthly mobile food pantry.
The pantry acts as a supplemental food source to families and individuals in rural Dunn County who face hunger and have limited access to a food pantry in their immediate area.
Starting on Thursday, June 27, “pop-up pantries” will now be offered on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the following locations and times:
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Downsville at New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.
2:30-3:30 p.m. in Colfax at Viking Bowl, N8590 State Road 40
Pop-ups are also available from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Sand Creek Arts Building, E9311 County Road I, and from 2-3 p.m. at the Ridgeland Community Center, 200 Diamond St.
Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes. For more info, email Kris Pawlowski at foodpantry@steppingstonesdc.org.
