Stepping Stones names Gallagher new executive director

The vote was unanimous when Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s board of directors named Padraig Gallagher as its new executive director.
Set to begin his new post on Sept. 1, Gallagher has been an instructor and lecturer in Ethics, Logic and Philosophy, first in Colorado and more recently at UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire.
He has served in the operations at Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire. His experience also includes years of service as a volunteer firefighter and most recently, he has been working in a supervisory role with a local food manufacturer.
Already familiar with Stepping Stones from his time with Feed My People, Padraig said he was always impressed by the facility, organization and – especially -- the people, adding. “I am also driven to do meaningful work in service to others. I can't think of a better opportunity to lead through service than as the executive director of Stepping Stones.”
Padraig and his wife Kate, who also goes by KT and is director of the Dunn County Health Department, have two teenage sons. He enjoys being outside with his two adventure-hounds as well as hiking, biking, kayaking and backpack camping.
“I grew up in Minturn, a small mountain town in Colorado, the son of a special-needs school bus driver and the town's first police officer,” he said. “ We moved from Colorado seven years ago for Kate's prior position with the Eau Claire Health Department. There weren't many states we were considering moving to. Wisconsin, with its natural beauty and strong communities, was a good fit for our family.”
Gallagher and retiring directo, Katherine Dutton, will overlap briefly for orientation.
“I look forward to doing meaningful work with the wonderful volunteers and staff of Stepping Stones. It is a great organization, and I am excited to contribute to its continued service to the communities of Dunn County,” he said.
Match challenge to honor Dutton’s retirement
In honor of Katherine Dutton’s retirement, a group of generous donors have offered to match gifts to Stepping Stones’ Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
The goal of the match challenge is to double the organization’s current endowment to $40,000. To take advantage of this opportunity, simply mark “Endowment Fund” on the memo line of your check and mail it to: Stepping Stones, 1602 Stout Rd., Menomonie, WI 54751. To donate online, go to www.steppingstonesdc.org and indicate that Katherine is the person being honored in the online form.
The endowment is a source of “forever funds” that generate spendable income which can be counted on to support Stepping Stones’ mission.
