Stepping Stones names Gallagher new executive director

The vote was unanimous when Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s board of directors named Padraig Gallagher as its new executive director.

Set to begin his new post on Sept. 1, Gallagher has been an instructor and lecturer in Ethics, Logic and Philosophy, first in Colorado and more recently at UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire.

He has served in the operations at Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire. His experience also includes years of service as a volunteer firefighter and most recently, he has been working in a supervisory role with a local food manufacturer.

Already familiar with Stepping Stones from his time with Feed My People, Padraig said he was always impressed by the facility, organization and – especially -- the people, adding. “I am also driven to do meaningful work in service to others. I can't think of a better opportunity to lead through service than as the executive director of Stepping Stones.”

Padraig and his wife Kate, who also goes by KT and is director of the Dunn County Health Department, have two teenage sons. He enjoys being outside with his two adventure-hounds as well as hiking, biking, kayaking and backpack camping.