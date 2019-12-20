Stepping Stones of Dunn County receives donation from Mayo Clinic for Winterhaven program

Mayo Clinic Health System is strengthening the communities it serves by donating $12,000 to the Winterhaven program of Stepping Stones of Dunn County.
Winterhaven is an overnight shelter for homeless adults in the greater Dunn County area that provides critical emergency shelter, housing assistance and referral services. From mid-November through March, Winterhaven provides food and shelter for up to 10 adults per night, which is in addition to a year-round shelter that is open to families. The program is funded exclusively through donations from community members and organizations.
“Winterhaven is a tremendous partner in the greater Dunn County area with a proven track record of helping those in most need in an effective and dignified manner,” says Sara Carstens, director of Community Engagement and Wellness for Mayo Clinic Health System. “The need for their support and resource coordination, including assistance with securing employment and more permanent housing options, is tremendous. By supporting the Winterhaven program of Stepping Stones of Dunn County, we are helping children, families and adults have safe and stable housing so they can focus efforts on getting back on their feet.”
You have free articles remaining.
The addition of Winterhaven allows Stepping Stones to accommodate more people during the coldest time of the year, but it requires overnight staffing by volunteers. Overnight volunteers keep the shelter open or help residents make dinner for the night. During their stay, residents work closely with shelter staff to secure affordable housing, find or maintain employment, and access resources to become self-sufficient.
This program is a key community resource that supports people who otherwise would be living in abandoned buildings and cars, as well as those who are “couch surfing,” relying on friends and family to find a place to sleep each night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.