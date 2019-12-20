{{featured_button_text}}
Stepping Stones of Dunn County receives donation from Mayo Clinic for Winterhaven program

Heidi Hooten, Stepping Stones of Dunn County shelter coordinator, stands with Scott, a recipient and volunteer, in front of Winterhaven, an overnight shelter for homeless adults in Menomonie. Mayo Clinic Health System has donated $12,000 to support the Winterhaven program.

Mayo Clinic Health System is strengthening the communities it serves by donating $12,000 to the Winterhaven program of Stepping Stones of Dunn County.

Winterhaven is an overnight shelter for homeless adults in the greater Dunn County area that provides critical emergency shelter, housing assistance and referral services. From mid-November through March, Winterhaven provides food and shelter for up to 10 adults per night, which is in addition to a year-round shelter that is open to families. The program is funded exclusively through donations from community members and organizations.

“Winterhaven is a tremendous partner in the greater Dunn County area with a proven track record of helping those in most need in an effective and dignified manner,” says Sara Carstens, director of Community Engagement and Wellness for Mayo Clinic Health System. “The need for their support and resource coordination, including assistance with securing employment and more permanent housing options, is tremendous. By supporting the Winterhaven program of Stepping Stones of Dunn County, we are helping children, families and adults have safe and stable housing so they can focus efforts on getting back on their feet.”

The addition of Winterhaven allows Stepping Stones to accommodate more people during the coldest time of the year, but it requires overnight staffing by volunteers. Overnight volunteers keep the shelter open or help residents make dinner for the night. During their stay, residents work closely with shelter staff to secure affordable housing, find or maintain employment, and access resources to become self-sufficient.

This program is a key community resource that supports people who otherwise would be living in abandoned buildings and cars, as well as those who are “couch surfing,” relying on friends and family to find a place to sleep each night.

