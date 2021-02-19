Stepping Stones providing food and shelter through the coldest months

The recent snow and frigid weather have raised considerable concern on social media about how homeless individuals and families in Dunn county are faring. Worried about those who may be sleeping outside or in their cars, several kindhearted folks have launched collections of blankets, socks, gloves and other winter gear to make sure they can stay warm. Others wonder whether a soup kitchen or warming shelter can be set up in a vacant building.
There have also been a lot of questions raised about existing programs to help the homeless and food insecure. Stepping Stones of Dunn County continues to operate its shelter and pantry programs, providing emergency shelter and food to Dunn County residents in need.
The pantry distributes food Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the 1602 Stout Road location in Menomonie. Pop-up pantries are also operated on Thursdays twice a month in Downsville, Colfax, Sand Creek and Ridgeland. All are welcome.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Stepping Stones’ Winter Haven shelter – with a capacity for 10 individuals – could not safely open this season. The shelter program is still operating, though, for people living in Dunn County. A total of five apartments are full of families and individuals in need of housing. Additionally, Stepping Stones is putting homeless clients up in local motels.
During the month of January, Stepping Stones provided 1,200 shelter-nights to the homeless of Dunn County — an average of 39 individuals per night — well over double the numbers seen in January 2019.
“There is an active waitlist for emergency shelter, and we are monitoring individuals and households to prioritize their safety — with both COVID and sub-zero temperatures in mind,” explained Executive Director Padraig Gallagher.
While there is a push on social media to get cold weather items collected for the homeless, Gallagher noted that Stepping Stones is not able to take donations of blankets, clothing, food or household items at this time. Due to the demand in the community and the pressures of COVID, Stepping Stones is looking, instead, for financial support to help fund motel stays, $10 “fuel only” gas cards, and gift cards for restaurants in North Menomonie – such as McDonald’s, Arby’s, Wendy’s, Taco John, Taco Bell, etc. – that don’t serve alcohol.
There is also a need for support beyond immediate need: “Getting through these days is important, but Menomonie and Dunn County will need to continue to work on a new, long-term solution to individual homelessness,” Gallagher concluded.
For more information about Stepping Stones and the community services it provides, visit www.steppingstonesdc.org or Facebook page.