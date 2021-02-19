Stepping Stones providing food and shelter through the coldest months

The recent snow and frigid weather have raised considerable concern on social media about how homeless individuals and families in Dunn county are faring. Worried about those who may be sleeping outside or in their cars, several kindhearted folks have launched collections of blankets, socks, gloves and other winter gear to make sure they can stay warm. Others wonder whether a soup kitchen or warming shelter can be set up in a vacant building.

There have also been a lot of questions raised about existing programs to help the homeless and food insecure. Stepping Stones of Dunn County continues to operate its shelter and pantry programs, providing emergency shelter and food to Dunn County residents in need.

The pantry distributes food Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the 1602 Stout Road location in Menomonie. Pop-up pantries are also operated on Thursdays twice a month in Downsville, Colfax, Sand Creek and Ridgeland. All are welcome.